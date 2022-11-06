Dr. Hanan Salman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hanan Salman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hanan Salman, MD
Dr. Hanan Salman, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Mansoura University - M.D. and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Salman's Office Locations
Hanan Pediatrics PC473 74th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 719-7093Monday10:00am - 4:00pmTuesday10:00am - 4:00pmWednesday10:00am - 2:00pmThursday10:00am - 4:00pmFriday10:00am - 2:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hanan Pediatrics PC8782 20th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 719-7092Monday4:00pm - 6:00pmTuesday4:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday2:00pm - 6:00pmThursday4:00pm - 6:00pmFriday2:00pm - 6:00pmSaturday10:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
always good
About Dr. Hanan Salman, MD
- Allergy
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Russian, Spanish, Urdu and Uzbek
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics - Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Mansoura University - M.D.
- Pediatrics
