Dr. Hanna Lubbos, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Hanna Lubbos, MD

Dr. Hanna Lubbos, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Leesville, LA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus and is affiliated with Beauregard Memorial Hospital and Byrd Regional Hospital.

Dr. Lubbos works at Lubbos Medical Clinic in Leesville, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Diabetes Type 2 and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lubbos' Office Locations

    Lubbos Medical Clinic
    201 W ARKANSAS ST, Leesville, LA 71446
    Woodlands Healthcare Center LLC (the)
    144 Thad Bailes Rd, Leesville, LA 71446

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beauregard Memorial Hospital
  • Byrd Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 2
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 2
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diabetes Type 2
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cellulitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dyslipidemia
Gait Abnormality
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Lipid Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Osteoarthritis
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypoglycemia
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Alkalosis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Atherosclerosis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Down Syndrome
Dysentery
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emphysema
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Folliculitis
Food Poisoning
Fungal Nail Infection
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Histoplasmosis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteopenia
Overactive Bladder
Pap Smear
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pollen Allergy
Potassium Deficiency
Proteinuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second-Degree Burns
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Ulcer
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tension Headache
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Infection
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    Jan 17, 2021
    The best doctor ever
    Hazem — Jan 17, 2021
    About Dr. Hanna Lubbos, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1447262639
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Allegheny University Hosps
    Medical Education
    • University Of Damascus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hanna Lubbos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lubbos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lubbos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lubbos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lubbos works at Lubbos Medical Clinic in Leesville, LA. View the full address on Dr. Lubbos’s profile.

    Dr. Lubbos has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Diabetes Type 2 and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lubbos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lubbos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lubbos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lubbos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lubbos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

