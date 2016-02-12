Overview of Dr. Hans Bueff, MD

Dr. Hans Bueff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center.



Dr. Bueff works at THE PERMANENTE MEDICAL GROUP in Roseville, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

