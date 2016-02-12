Dr. Hans Bueff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bueff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hans Bueff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center.
Kaiser Permanente1600 Eureka Rd, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 784-4045
Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center2025 Morse Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 973-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Sacramento Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
I have complete and absolute trust in this man's ability. He gave me my life back.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English, German
- 1790863447
Education & Certifications
- RUPRECHT-KARL-UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL FACULTY
Dr. Bueff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bueff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bueff speaks German.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bueff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bueff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bueff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bueff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.