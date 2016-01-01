Dr. Herfarth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hans Herfarth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hans Herfarth, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC.
Dr. Herfarth works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Carolina Clinic At Unc for Executives300 Meadowmont Village Cir, Chapel Hill, NC 27517 Directions (252) 937-0200
-
2
Health On Wheels130 Mason Farm Rd, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (919) 966-6806
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herfarth?
About Dr. Hans Herfarth, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, German
- 1538246574
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herfarth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herfarth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herfarth works at
Dr. Herfarth has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herfarth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herfarth speaks German.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Herfarth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herfarth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herfarth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herfarth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.