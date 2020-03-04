Dr. Hans Schuller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schuller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hans Schuller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hans Schuller, MD
Dr. Hans Schuller, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Slidell, LA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Highland Community Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Schuller's Office Locations
Ileana J. Tandron MD Apmc2240 Gause Blvd E, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 643-9704
Slidell Memorial Hospital1001 Gause Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 280-8610
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Community Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schuller and his staff have been wonderful to us. My husband is his patient for COPD. He has seen him for five years and we will continue to see him. He has been THE pulmonary doctor to several of our family members He has spent time answering questions , we do not feel rushed in his office. He is informative and kind. From the first time you meet with Dr Schullers nurse, Kaylee you feel they all care about you. Thank you Dr Schuller and his staff. Thanks Kaylee you take care of us. Jeff and Karyn
About Dr. Hans Schuller, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1407857568
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schuller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schuller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schuller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Schuller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schuller.
