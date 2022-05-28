Dr. Seide accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanscy Seide, MD
Overview
Dr. Hanscy Seide, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth DeLand and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Dr. Seide works at
Locations
-
1
Daytona Heart Group695 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 258-8722
-
2
Halifax Health Medical Center of Daytona Beach303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 254-4000
-
3
Select Specialty Hospital-daytona Beach301 Memorial Medical Pkwy, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 258-8722
-
4
Adventhealth Deland701 W Plymouth Ave, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 258-8722
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seide?
I have found Dr. Seide to be a complete professional who cares about his patients, is incredibly knowledgeable and efficient at everything he does. Tells you the truth without beating around the bush or sugar coating any issues.
About Dr. Hanscy Seide, MD
- Cardiology
- English, French
- 1194785519
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seide has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seide works at
Dr. Seide has seen patients for Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seide on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Seide speaks French.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Seide. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seide.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seide, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seide appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.