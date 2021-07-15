Dr. Hanul Bhandari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhandari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hanul Bhandari, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Hanul Bhandari, MD
Dr. Hanul Bhandari, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Shavano Park, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Utmb and is affiliated with Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Bhandari works at
Dr. Bhandari's Office Locations
-
1
Nidraveda P.A.4358 Lockhill Selma Rd Ste 106, Shavano Park, TX 78249 Directions (210) 686-5000
-
2
Nidraveda - The Center for Neurology & Sleep Medicine4402 Vance Jackson Rd Ste 248, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (210) 686-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhandari?
Exceptional staff!!!! From the front office to the doctors!!!! I was listened to, felt validated and feel hopeful for the first time in over 20 years with living with debilitating pain. I have a treatment plan and was explained my condition in terms I could easily understand. I HIGHLY recommend anyone struggling with pain or sleep issues to reach out and contact Dr. Bandari’s office!!!!! Everyone I encountered was so kind, compassionate and caring. Today restored my faith in a field where many lose their their way. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!
About Dr. Hanul Bhandari, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1053572164
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Ut Southwestern Medical Center
- UTMB-Galvstn
- Utmb
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhandari has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhandari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhandari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhandari works at
Dr. Bhandari speaks Hindi.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhandari. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhandari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhandari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhandari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.