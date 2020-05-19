Dr. Hany Farid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hany Farid, MD
Dr. Hany Farid, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mission Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles.
Optum Primary and Specialty Care11600 Indian Hills Rd Ste 200A, Mission Hills, CA 91345 Directions (818) 838-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I love this doctor..He did my double mastectomy 10 yrs ago..Omg I would never have made it threw if it wasn't for this caring person..Dr Farid..I read so of these these COMMETS and it makes me sick/mad...Trust me you should be fortunate to have such a great man as a Doctor..Seen many doctor's in my 10 yrs since Dr Farid and I can tell you they DON'T compare to Mr Farid..I miss him and his nurse's..I WILL NEVER FORGET THEY WAY HE WAS SO KIND TO ME DURING THOSE SCARY TIME'S..LOVE YOU DR FARID...FLAT AND FABULOUS..Chery Huss
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1215035415
- Loyola Cardiothor Surg
- Kaiser Permanente
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- General Surgery
Dr. Farid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farid accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farid speaks Arabic.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Farid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farid.
