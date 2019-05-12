Dr. Hao Bui, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hao Bui, MD
Overview
Dr. Hao Bui, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bui works at
Locations
-
1
Hao D. Bui MD INC4901 Centennial Plaza Way, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 387-8333
Hospital Affiliations
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bui?
Excellent doctor. Has a friendly staff that is helpful and was able to work me into there busy schedule in an emergency.
About Dr. Hao Bui, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1649493750
Education & Certifications
- Lac/Harbor-Ucla Medical Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bui accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bui works at
Dr. Bui has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bui speaks Vietnamese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bui. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.