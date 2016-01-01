Overview of Dr. Hao Vu, MD

Dr. Hao Vu, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Vu works at Franciscan Vascular Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.