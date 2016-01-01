Dr. Hao Vu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hao Vu, MD
Overview of Dr. Hao Vu, MD
Dr. Hao Vu, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Vu works at
Dr. Vu's Office Locations
-
1
Franciscan Vascular Associates at St. Joseph1802 Yakima Ave Ste 204, Tacoma, WA 98405 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Franciscan Vascular Associates - Federal Way710 S 348th St Ste A, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vu?
About Dr. Hao Vu, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1104050814
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vu using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vu works at
Dr. Vu has seen patients for Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.