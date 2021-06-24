Dr. Policherla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haranath Policherla, MD
Overview of Dr. Haranath Policherla, MD
Dr. Haranath Policherla, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grosse Pointe Woods, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Policherla's Office Locations
Pointe Neurology20160 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236 Directions (313) 882-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful caring doctor
About Dr. Haranath Policherla, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Policherla has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Headache and Confusion, and more.
