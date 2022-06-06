Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harcharan Sandhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harcharan Sandhu, MD
Dr. Harcharan Sandhu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Dr. Sandhu's Office Locations
Sudhir M Gokhale MD10522 S Cicero Ave Ste 202, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 636-2211
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Sandu for almost 10 years now, and I have to say he has helped me so much, I don't think I would be where I am today if it wasn't for him. Its also very nice that he does phone visits seeing that I live almost an hour away from his office, even if he didn't do phone visits I would still take the drive to go see him. Each time we talk he takes the time to listen and makes sure that my meds are good and working well with me. He always asks how my family and my son are, he really cares about his patients. I would 100% recommend him.
About Dr. Harcharan Sandhu, MD
- Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1790770865
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandhu accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu works at
Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sandhu speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandhu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandhu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.