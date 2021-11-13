Dr. Hardik Shah, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hardik Shah, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Hardik Shah, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Institute of Neuromuscular Medicine, PLLC4300 Marseilles St, Detroit, MI 48224 Directions (313) 290-2250
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Priority Health
Dr. Shaw's Prolotherapy treatment has been life-changing for me! I experienced spasms and fibromyalgia after a neck surgery years ago. He recommended Prolotherapy and physical therapy. The combination of the two has allowed me to live life since then without pain and uncontrollable spasms in my arms and hands. I work as a preschool director and teacher. I was told after the surgery that I would not be able to lift children ever again. As a director you wear many hats! You may have to be the teacher and lift children all day, today I am a director of a preschool and Head Start Center! I do it all, without pain! Thank you Dr. Shah!
- Family Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- University of Michigan
- Family Practice/OMT and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.