Dr. Hari Nathan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hari Nathan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hari Nathan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospital - University of Michigan.
Dr. Nathan works at
Locations
-
1
University of Michigan Health System1500 E Medical Center Dr, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 Directions (734) 936-7944Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nathan?
Dr. Nathan performed a Whipple procedure for me, a major operation, and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Hari Nathan, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1699825802
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nathan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nathan works at
Dr. Nathan has seen patients for Pancreatic Cancer, Small Intestine Cancer and Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nathan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nathan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nathan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nathan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nathan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.