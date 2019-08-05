Dr. Harikrashna Bhatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harikrashna Bhatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harikrashna Bhatt, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Riverside, RI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 375 Wampanoag Trl Ste 103, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 649-4095
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bhatt?
always informative and educational
About Dr. Harikrashna Bhatt, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1285765792
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhatt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatt has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.