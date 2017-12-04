Dr. Harinder Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harinder Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Harinder Singh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout and Oroville Hospital.
Locations
400 Plumas Care Center400 Plumas Blvd, Yuba City, CA 95991 Directions (530) 749-3459
Fremont-rideout Home Hlthvalley Hospital16911 Willow Glen Rd, Brownsville, CA 95919 Directions (530) 675-0466
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health And Rideout
- Oroville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I don't know what patient's problems are with Dr. Singh. He is very knowledgeable, listens to what I have to say and wait time at my appointments have never been more than 10 minutes. Dr. Singh is very courteous. My daughter saw him once and found out her current doctor was treating her for thyroid problems and she did not have a thyroid problem. Thank you Dr. Singh for getting her off medication that she needed. Dr. Singh is very conscientious. Takes care of refills immediately.
About Dr. Harinder Singh, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1790800035
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
