Dr. Harinder Singh, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Harinder Singh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Yuba City, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventist Health And Rideout and Oroville Hospital.

Dr. Singh works at 400 Plumas Care Center in Yuba City, CA with other offices in Brownsville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    400 Plumas Care Center
    400 Plumas Blvd, Yuba City, CA 95991 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 749-3459
    Fremont-rideout Home Hlthvalley Hospital
    16911 Willow Glen Rd, Brownsville, CA 95919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 675-0466

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health And Rideout
  • Oroville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Harinder Singh, MD.

    About Dr. Harinder Singh, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790800035
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF RIO GRANDE SOUTH / CENTER OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

