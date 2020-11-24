See All Ophthalmologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Harinderpal Chahal, MD

Oculoplastic Surgery
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harinderpal Chahal, MD

Dr. Harinderpal Chahal, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. 

Dr. Chahal works at Eye Medical Center Of Fresno in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Blepharoplasty and Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chahal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Medical Center of Fresno
    1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 486-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Blepharoplasty
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Harinderpal Chahal, MD

    • Oculoplastic Surgery
    • English, Persian, Punjabi and Spanish
    • Male
    • 1942580253
    Education & Certifications

    • Ophthalmology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Agnes Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harinderpal Chahal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chahal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chahal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chahal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chahal works at Eye Medical Center Of Fresno in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chahal’s profile.

    Dr. Chahal has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Blepharoplasty and Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chahal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chahal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chahal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chahal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chahal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

