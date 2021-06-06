Dr. Harjeet Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harjeet Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Harjeet Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They graduated from University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
California Medical Clinic2415 NILES ST, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Directions (661) 631-1591
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor very knowledgeable. Very compassionate. Very friendly and looks out for your health.
About Dr. Harjeet Singh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1003956863
Education & Certifications
- Lac King/drew Med Center
- University of Delhi / Maulana Azad Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
