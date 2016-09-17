Dr. Gandhok accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harminder Gandhok, MD
Overview
Dr. Harminder Gandhok, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Legacy Silverton Medical Center, Salem Health West Valley Hospital, Salem Hospital, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital and Santiam Hospital.
Dr. Gandhok works at
Locations
Cascade Cardiology777 Commercial St SE Ste 130, Salem, OR 97301 Directions (503) 485-4787
Hospital Affiliations
- Legacy Silverton Medical Center
- Salem Health West Valley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital
- Santiam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Waiting in his office takes forever . But, hes worth the wait! He ALWAYS listens to you , even when hes rushed. I had a non heart related question once, called him up, his office had me come in within that hour. Yes u do have to pay his hour fee , BUT he LISTENS and he NEVER yells at you. He saved my life! The staff does have a difficult time in keeping current medications on file and current primaries if not in the same county, which mine are not.
About Dr. Harminder Gandhok, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1053585935
Education & Certifications
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gandhok has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gandhok has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gandhok on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gandhok speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gandhok. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gandhok.
