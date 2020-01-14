Overview

Dr. Harold Blanks III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Blanks III works at Carolina Cardiology Consultants-Greenville in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.