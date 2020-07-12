Dr. Harold Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harold Davis, MD
Overview of Dr. Harold Davis, MD
Dr. Harold Davis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Scranton, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Geisinger Community Medical Center, Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital Of Scranton.
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
Physicians Health Alliance521 Mt Pleasant Dr Ste 101, Scranton, PA 18503 Directions (570) 346-7338
Commonwealth Health Physician Network - Obgyn - 407 N. State St. Clarks Summit407 N State St, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 Directions (570) 586-1134
Moses Taylor Hospital700 Quincy Ave, Scranton, PA 18510 Directions (570) 346-7338
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Moses Taylor Hospital
- Regional Hospital Of Scranton
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best OB/GYN ever. Have been a patient for 30+ years. He takes his time with the appointment and is caring and helpful.
About Dr. Harold Davis, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Pap Smear Abnormalities and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.