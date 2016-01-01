Overview of Dr. Allen Foster, MD

Dr. Allen Foster, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Opelika, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.



Dr. Foster works at Surgical Clinic PC in Opelika, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Lipomas and Gastrotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.