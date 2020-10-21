See All Ophthalmologists in Collierville, TN
Dr. Harold Kavoussi, MD

Ophthalmology
3.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Harold Kavoussi, MD

Dr. Harold Kavoussi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.

Dr. Kavoussi works at Southern TN Eye Specialists in Collierville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects and Ocular Surface Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kavoussi's Office Locations

    Southern Tennessee Eye Specialists Inc.
    336 Poplar View Pkwy Ste 1, Collierville, TN 38017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 854-6220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Visual Field Defects
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Stye
Visual Field Defects
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Stye

Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Chronic Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 21, 2020
    Very good staff, well diagnosis equipment and well experienced and knowledgeable nursing staff. Doctor treatment is really well, understands the context, issues and provide the treatment.
    Rajanala — Oct 21, 2020
    About Dr. Harold Kavoussi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871694877
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Robert Packer Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harold Kavoussi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kavoussi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kavoussi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kavoussi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kavoussi works at Southern TN Eye Specialists in Collierville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Kavoussi’s profile.

    Dr. Kavoussi has seen patients for Visual Field Defects and Ocular Surface Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kavoussi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavoussi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavoussi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavoussi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavoussi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

