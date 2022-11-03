Overview of Dr. Harold Leeds, MD

Dr. Harold Leeds, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Leeds works at Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Osteoarthritis and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.