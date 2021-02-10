Overview

Dr. Harold Zilberman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Universite Laval and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.



Dr. Zilberman works at Nevada Pediatric Specialists in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.