Overview

Dr. Haroon Anwar, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Anwar works at Franciscan Center for Weight Management in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.