Dr. Haroon Anwar, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Haroon Anwar, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.

Dr. Anwar works at Franciscan Center for Weight Management in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Center for Weight Management
    34503 9th Ave S Ste 103, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)
Obesity
Gastrectomy
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Haroon Anwar, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    28 years of experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    English
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Male
    • Male
    Gender
    1700991924
    • 1700991924
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of California at San Francisco Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Critical Care Surgery
    • Critical Care Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Haroon Anwar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anwar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anwar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anwar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Anwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anwar works at Franciscan Center for Weight Management in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Dr. Anwar’s profile.

    Dr. Anwar has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anwar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Anwar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anwar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

