Dr. Harris Parker, MD
Overview of Dr. Harris Parker, MD
Dr. Harris Parker, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Surgery - Surgical Associates of South Carolina1850 Laurel St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 256-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Parker is an excellent surgeon, caring and compassionate. He takes the times to make sure that his patients, and their families understand. He did my sister's mastectomy and she had never had any other doctor besides her primary care physician's so she has been through a lot of appointments, tests, oncologists, etc. and every time she goes to his office or she sees him in the hospital, he never acts like he's too busy, he takes the time to talk, and listen which is very important. I am an employee of Prisma Health so of course I knew of Dr. Parker's reputation as a surgeon and for that reason chose him and I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Harris Parker, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Health Alliance
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Port Placements or Replacements and Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.