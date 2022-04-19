Dr. Wasser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris Wasser, MD
Overview
Dr. Harris Wasser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Wasser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Harris Wasser1687 Erringer Rd Ste 215, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 522-4004
-
2
Harris Wasser MD2950 Sycamore Dr, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 522-4004
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wasser?
I miss Dr Wasser. He knows me and was helping me. Now I’m having a hard time finding a good doctor.
About Dr. Harris Wasser, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 2023 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609915768
Education & Certifications
- VA Medical Center
- City Hospital
- University Autonoma De Guadalajara
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wasser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wasser works at
Dr. Wasser speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.