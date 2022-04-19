See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Simi Valley, CA
Dr. Harris Wasser, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (14)
Call for new patient details
2023 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Harris Wasser, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 2023 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Wasser works at Harris Wasser MD in Simi Valley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harris Wasser
    1687 Erringer Rd Ste 215, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 522-4004
  2. 2
    Harris Wasser MD
    2950 Sycamore Dr, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 522-4004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Hypokalemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Overweight
Hypokalemia
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hungry Bone Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 19, 2022
    I miss Dr Wasser. He knows me and was helping me. Now I’m having a hard time finding a good doctor.
    Paulette Thompson — Apr 19, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Harris Wasser, MD
    About Dr. Harris Wasser, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 2023 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1609915768
    Education & Certifications

    • VA Medical Center
    • City Hospital
    • University Autonoma De Guadalajara
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wasser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wasser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wasser works at Harris Wasser MD in Simi Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wasser’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

