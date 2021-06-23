Overview of Dr. Harrison Solomon, MD

Dr. Harrison Solomon, MD is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Solomon works at The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Montgomery Orthopaedics division in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Myofascial Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.