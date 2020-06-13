Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harry Barnes, MD
Overview of Dr. Harry Barnes, MD
Dr. Harry Barnes, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center East, Baptist Medical Center South and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Dr. Barnes' Office Locations
Carmichael Imaging4145 Carmichael Rd, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 273-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center East
- Baptist Medical Center South
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Barnes and his team are very thorough. Lab is quick and efficient.
About Dr. Harry Barnes, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1356395214
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
