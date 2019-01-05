Overview of Dr. Harry Brooks Jr, MD

Dr. Harry Brooks Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Temecula Valley Hospital.



Dr. Brooks Jr works at Fallbrook Temecula Valley Orthopaedic Associates, Murrieta CA in Murrieta, CA with other offices in Fallbrook, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.