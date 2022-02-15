Dr. Harry Clarke Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Clarke Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harry Clarke Jr, MD
Dr. Harry Clarke Jr, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Clarke Jr's Office Locations
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Clarke was professional and caring. He showed empathy when I was in pain and listened. Surgery went without a hitch. I would return if I need further surgeries.
About Dr. Harry Clarke Jr, MD
- Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1477590503
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Ohio
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clarke Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clarke Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clarke Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clarke Jr has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Cancer and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarke Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke Jr.
