Overview of Dr. Harry Clarke Jr, MD

Dr. Harry Clarke Jr, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Ohio and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Clarke Jr works at MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion in Mount Pleasant, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Bladder Cancer and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.