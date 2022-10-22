Dr. Harry Coniaris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coniaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Coniaris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Harry Coniaris, MD
Dr. Harry Coniaris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.
Dr. Coniaris' Office Locations
1
Harry John Coniaris MD PC11 Ralph Pl Ste 103, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 720-6266
2
Bayshore Rehab Systems Inc723 N Beers St Ste 1C, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (718) 720-6266Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a excellent experience with my recent cataract surgery with Dr Coniaris. He was kind and my eye is back to perfect. His office is knowledgeable, friendly and timely with information. The surgical staff at Riverview was amazing. I recommend highly.
About Dr. Harry Coniaris, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1992775563
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Medical Center
- St Vincents Hosp Med Ctr
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coniaris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coniaris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coniaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coniaris works at
Dr. Coniaris has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coniaris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Coniaris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coniaris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coniaris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coniaris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.