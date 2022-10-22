Overview of Dr. Harry Coniaris, MD

Dr. Harry Coniaris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Coniaris works at Harry John Coniaris MD PC in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Holmdel, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.