Dr. Harry Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Greenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Harry Greenberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Las Vegas Dermatology653 N Town Center Dr Ste 414, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Directions (702) 456-3120
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?
Excellent patient care. Every. Single. Time.
About Dr. Harry Greenberg, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1447276175
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin|University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Scott and White The Texas Texas A&M University Health System
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rash and Dermatitis Due to Drugs , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.