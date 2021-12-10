Overview

Dr. Harry Greenberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Greenberg works at Las Vegas Dermatology, Las Vegas, NV in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rash and Dermatitis Due to Drugs along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.