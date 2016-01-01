Dr. Harry Macdannald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macdannald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Macdannald, MD
Dr. Harry Macdannald, MD is a Pulmonologist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Respiratory Medical Group a division of BASS Medical Group130 La Casa Via Ste 208, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Pulmonary Disease
- 51 years of experience
- English
- Martinez Va Hosp
- Wadsworth VA Hosp
- Boston Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Davis
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Macdannald has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macdannald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
