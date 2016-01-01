Overview of Dr. Harry Macdannald, MD

Dr. Harry Macdannald, MD is a Pulmonologist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Macdannald works at Respiratory Medical Group Inc in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.