Dr. Harry Quigley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quigley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Quigley, MD
Overview of Dr. Harry Quigley, MD
Dr. Harry Quigley, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine.
Dr. Quigley works at
Dr. Quigley's Office Locations
-
1
Wilmer Eye Institute600 N Wolfe St Ste B110, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-6052
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quigley?
Wonderful physician. Thorough and patient. Highly recommend. Gave me observations no one else had.
About Dr. Harry Quigley, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1598703159
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- Wilmer Institute Johns Hopkins
- Mt Zion Hosp
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Harvard College
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quigley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quigley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quigley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quigley works at
Dr. Quigley has seen patients for Glaucoma, Glaucoma Surgery and Hypotony of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quigley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Quigley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quigley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quigley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Quigley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.