Dr. Harry Schneider, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cambridge, MA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHA Cambridge Hospital.



Dr. Schneider works at CHA Cambridge Hospital in Cambridge, MA with other offices in Everett, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.