Dr. Harry Uy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uvalde Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Uy works at Endocrinology Nclr Medcn Assocs in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.