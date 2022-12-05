Overview of Dr. Hasan Abdallah, MD

Dr. Hasan Abdallah, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Mary Washington Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Abdallah works at Children`s Heart Institute in Reston, VA with other offices in Herndon, VA and Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Syncope and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.