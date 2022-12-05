See All Pediatric Cardiologists in Reston, VA
Dr. Hasan Abdallah, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
4.4 (158)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Hasan Abdallah, MD

Dr. Hasan Abdallah, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Reston, VA. They graduated from Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Mary Washington Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.

Dr. Abdallah works at Children`s Heart Institute in Reston, VA with other offices in Herndon, VA and Leesburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Syncope and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abdallah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Children`s Heart Institute
    1830 Town Center Dr Ste 303, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4921
  2. 2
    Children`s Heart Institute
    171 Elden St Ste 200, Herndon, VA 20170 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4922
  3. 3
    Childrens Heart Institute/Johns Hopkins Regional Physicians
    19465 Deerfield Ave Ste 310, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 977-4920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Mary Washington Hospital
  • Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center
  • Stafford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinus Tachycardia
Syncope
Congenital Heart Defects
Sinus Tachycardia
Syncope
Congenital Heart Defects

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 158 ratings
    Patient Ratings (158)
    5 Star
    (133)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Dec 05, 2022
    Dr. Abdallah is awesome with my little boy. Answers every question I have. He and his staff are super sweet and caring. Could not ask for a better cardiologist!
    — Dec 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Hasan Abdallah, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477504413
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    Internship
    • Ochner Foundation Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hasan Abdallah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdallah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdallah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdallah has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Syncope and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdallah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    158 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdallah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdallah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdallah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdallah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

