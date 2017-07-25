Overview

Dr. Hasan Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at Wmchealth Laser Vein Center - Hawthorn in Hawthorne, NY with other offices in Valhalla, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.