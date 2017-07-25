Dr. Hasan Ahmad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hasan Ahmad, MD
Overview
Dr. Hasan Ahmad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Wmchealth Laser Vein Center - Hawthorn19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 3850S, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 909-6900
-
2
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 909-6900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He has a great manner and listens well. Does not overly rely on medication, nor does he over-medicate. In my experience, he recommends the least possible doses and welcomes healthy natural options.
About Dr. Hasan Ahmad, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1255478517
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
