Overview of Dr. Hasan Bit-Shawish, MD

Dr. Hasan Bit-Shawish, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Belton, MO. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Zaragoza, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Conemaugh Nason Medical Center, Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Penn Highlands Tyrone, Upmc Altoona and Upmc Bedford Memorial.



Dr. Bit-Shawish works at Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Research Medical Center in Belton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.