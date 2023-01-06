Overview of Dr. Hassan Alissa, MD

Dr. Hassan Alissa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in San Marcos, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Damascus, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Gonzales Healthcare Systems - Memorial Hospital and Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alissa works at Hill Country Rheumatology Pllc in San Marcos, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Malaise and Fatigue and Sarcoidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.