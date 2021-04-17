See All Ophthalmologists in Brenham, TX
Dr. Hassan Rahman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (24)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Hassan Rahman, MD

Dr. Hassan Rahman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brenham, TX. 

Dr. Rahman works at Retina & Vitreous of Texas in Brenham, TX with other offices in Houston, TX, Lufkin, TX, Beaumont, TX, Conroe, TX and Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinoschisis, Retinal Cysts and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rahman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Brenham
    1205 S Austin St, Brenham, TX 77833 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 799-9975
  2. 2
    Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Houston
    2727 Gramercy St Ste 200, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 799-9975
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Lufkin
    1105 W Frank Ave Ste 300, Lufkin, TX 75904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 799-9975
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Beaumont
    350 Pine St Ste 330, Beaumont, TX 77701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 799-9975
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  5. 5
    Retina & Vitreous of Texas - Conroe
    100 Medical Center Blvd Ste 218, Conroe, TX 77304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 799-9975
  6. 6
    Retina & Vitreous Of Texas - Pearland
    2734 Sunrise Blvd Ste 303, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 799-9975
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinoschisis
Retinal Cysts
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Retinoschisis
Retinal Cysts
Vitreous Hemorrhage

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinoschisis
Retinal Cysts
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drusen
Floaters
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Migraine
Acute Endophthalmitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma
Hyphema
Macular Hole
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Ocular Hypertension
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemangioma
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Blindness
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Eye Test
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness
Panophthalmitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 17, 2021
    Have been with Dr. Rahman for several years. His exceptional expertise and deft touch is unmatched, and is only exceeded by his friendly demeanor. My only regret is that I was referred to other doctors first, when he and the RVT team are clearly the best.
    Joe Colville — Apr 17, 2021
    About Dr. Hassan Rahman, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    NPI Number
    • 1437302049
