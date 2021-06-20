Overview

Dr. Haval Saadlla, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chillicothe, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Mosul, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adena Greenfield Medical Center, Adena Pike Medical Center and Adena Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Saadlla works at Adena Pulmonolgy, Critical Care & Sleep Associates in Chillicothe, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.