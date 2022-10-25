See All Dermatologists in Henrico, VA
Dr. Hayri Sangiray, DO

Dermatology
4.1 (92)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Hayri Sangiray, DO is a Dermatologist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Med Of The New York Institute Of Technology Old Westbury Ny and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Sangiray works at Dermatology Center of Richmond PC in Henrico, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Center of Richmond PC
    7650 E Parham Rd Ste 110, Henrico, VA 23294 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 916-7062
  2. 2
    Commonwealth Dermatology
    7001 Forest Ave Ste 400, Richmond, VA 23230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 282-0831

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Phototherapy Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tumor
    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 25, 2022
    Friendly, thorough and takes time to answer questions and explain options.
    Sharon V — Oct 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Hayri Sangiray, DO
    About Dr. Hayri Sangiray, DO

    • Dermatology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760596803
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed Army Hospital
    • Walter Reed Army Hospital
    • New York College Of Osteopathic Med Of The New York Institute Of Technology Old Westbury Ny
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hayri Sangiray, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sangiray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sangiray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sangiray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sangiray has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sangiray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Sangiray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sangiray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sangiray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sangiray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

