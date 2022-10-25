Overview

Dr. Hayri Sangiray, DO is a Dermatologist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Med Of The New York Institute Of Technology Old Westbury Ny and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sangiray works at Dermatology Center of Richmond PC in Henrico, VA with other offices in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.