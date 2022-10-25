Dr. Hayri Sangiray, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sangiray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hayri Sangiray, DO
Overview
Dr. Hayri Sangiray, DO is a Dermatologist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Med Of The New York Institute Of Technology Old Westbury Ny and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Center of Richmond PC7650 E Parham Rd Ste 110, Henrico, VA 23294 Directions (804) 916-7062
-
2
Commonwealth Dermatology7001 Forest Ave Ste 400, Richmond, VA 23230 Directions (804) 282-0831
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, thorough and takes time to answer questions and explain options.
About Dr. Hayri Sangiray, DO
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1760596803
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Med Of The New York Institute Of Technology Old Westbury Ny
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sangiray has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sangiray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sangiray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sangiray has seen patients for Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sangiray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Sangiray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sangiray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sangiray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sangiray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.