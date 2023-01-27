Overview

Dr. Heath Eggleston, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Spearfish, SD. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Monument Health Spearfish Hospital.



Dr. Eggleston works at Monument Health Spearfish Clinic in Spearfish, SD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.