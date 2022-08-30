Dr. Heather Adkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Adkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Heather Adkins, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Middletown, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center.
Locations
Roosevelt Surgical4040 ROOSEVELT BLVD, Middletown, OH 45044 DirectionsFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Women's Center at Atrium Medical Center1 Medical Center Dr, Middletown, OH 45005 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Had a wonderful experience, the doctor and staff were very kind and went above and beyond to make sure I received the best care. Very pleased!
About Dr. Heather Adkins, MD
- General Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1952628778
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- General Surgery
