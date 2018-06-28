Dr. Heather Gray, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Heather Gray, DPM
Overview of Dr. Heather Gray, DPM
Dr. Heather Gray, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lima, OH.
Dr. Gray works at
Dr. Gray's Office Locations
Catholic Health Partners1138 W High St, Lima, OH 45805 Directions (419) 225-2726
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gray performed removal of ingrown toenails on both of my feet. She made something that once seemed so horrifying, so easing and effortless. She talked me through the entire procedure as well as showed me and explained each tools function and told me exactly what she was doing. She is also very personable and can keep a conversation going. Her assistant was friendly too. All around I would highly recommend Dr. Gray. This is how she is and I believe the rest of the office is nothing less.
About Dr. Heather Gray, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Dr. Gray has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
