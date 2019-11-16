Overview

Dr. Heather Hofflich, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Burn Injuries and Shingles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.