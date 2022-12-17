Dr. Hector Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hector Reyes, MD
Dr. Hector Reyes, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Dallas Nephrology Associates PA1420 Viceroy Dr, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 358-2300
Dallas Nephrology associates, Dallas Bishop Office1150 N Bishop Ave Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 358-2300
Dallas Nephrology Associates - Irving Office2005 W Park Dr Ste 200, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (214) 366-6225
Dallas Nephrology Associates - Plano OP4701 Old Shepard Pl Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 643-7600
Dallas Nephrology Associates - Carrollton Office4323 N Josey Ln Ste 200, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (214) 358-2300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Dallas Nephrology associates, Carrollton Office4333 N Josey Ln Ste 205, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (214) 358-2300
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Friendly very informed i like him.
- Nephrology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1477509222
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
Dr. Reyes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reyes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reyes has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.