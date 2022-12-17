Overview of Dr. Hector Reyes, MD

Dr. Hector Reyes, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.



Dr. Reyes works at Dallas Nephrology Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Irving, TX, Plano, TX and Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Kidney Failure and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.